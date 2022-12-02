Strangeways: MoJ will not move jail despite relocate call
The government has said it will not move Strangeways prison despite councillors saying the building is "not suitable" for the modern day.
Manchester City Council leader Bev Craig said the premises, part of which was built in the 1860s, was "coming to the end of its natural lifespan".
She repeated "a long-standing call" for the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) to move HMP Manchester elsewhere in the region.
However the MoJ said there were "no plans to close or relocate" the jail.
"We are working closely with the [prison] governor on plans to modernise and improve the prison," it added.
'Barrier to growth'
Ms Craig said the the Grade-II listed building in Southall Street, near Cheetham Hill, which accommodates about 750 men, was "not suitable for the significant remodelling or expansion it would need to meet modern-day requirements for a prison".
"So it is a long-term aspiration to see it replaced elsewhere," she said.
The jail attracted notoriety in 1990 following what was then the longest riot in British penal history
Overcrowding, lack of sanitation and poor conditions led to a 25-day protest in which two people died and hundreds were injured.
About £90m was then spent on repairs and refurbishment with the prison officially renamed as HMP Manchester in 1994.
Ms Craig said the prison's current location "acts as a barrier to growth and development which could bring new jobs, much-needed houses and green space".
Greater Manchester Police said in October that buildings could be bulldozed in the neighbouring area to tackle a crime hotspot, nicknamed Counterfeit Street due to its reputation for selling fake designer clothing, along with other crimes such as drugs and modern slavery.
However, some law-abiding businesses nearby raised concerns that they could be unfairly targeted.
Ms Craig said relocating the jail would "represent an exciting opportunity to transform the Strangeways area for the better", adding that local officials wanted to introduce a new development plan by next spring.