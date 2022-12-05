Man arrested over armed intruder rape and robbery in Hulme
A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a woman was attacked in her home by an intruder who threatened her with a knife.
The woman was assaulted after a suspect entered through an unlocked window in Hulme, Manchester, on 29 November, Greater Manchester Police said.
The arrested man is also being held on suspicion of robbery, the force added.
Detectives earlier warned people to be "vigilant", but said such attacks were "very rare".
