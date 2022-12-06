Navvies: Manchester Ship Canal work gives deserved recognition, artist says
- Published
An artwork commemorating the men who dug the Manchester Ship Canal will help to bring them the recognition they deserved, its creator has said.
Navvies, an audio-visual installation at Salford Quays, celebrates the 17,000 men who created all 36 miles (58km) of the nearby canal in the late 1800s.
Artist Matthew Rosier said learning about it had left him in "awe of the scale of the collective effort".
"This scale was not sufficiently recognised within society," he added.
The waterway, which links Manchester to the Irish Sea, took six years to complete and was finally opened in 1894.
It was estimated by the Navvies Union that up to 1,100 men died digging the canal with many more injured.
A representative for Quays Culture, which commissioned the work, said the men involved in its creation had migrated from all areas of the UK, alongside thousands from Ireland, "who were faced with extreme prejudice".
They said the artwork "will recognise those who lost their lives", while a community garden, which has also been created, will remain "as a living testament to their enormous sacrifice".
They added that the installation itself, which has been projected directly into the canal, "portrays dozens of anonymous individuals endlessly digging under the water with only their white spades, picks and barrows visible".
Rosier said since he had "first heard the navvy story of the Manchester Ship Canal, I'd been in awe of the scale of the collective effort".
"I also felt that this scale was not sufficiently recognised within society," he added.
"With the support and engagement of so many individuals and organisations, this project has also become a collective endeavour.
"Every aspect... is a community collaboration.
"Above all else for me, the most powerful part of this project is the sense of connection and comradery, between this community that has formed around the Navvies story and those 17,000 men and their families who toiled here over a century ago."
The garden has been created in conjunction with Salford Loaves and Fishes, a charity that works with local homeless and vulnerable people.
Its chief executive Jennifer-Anne Smith said creating "a living tribute [and] creating a piece of music and projection has given opportunities and experiences to our local community that have enriched their lives".
She added that those involved had also "learnt so much about Salford's rich historical past".
The installation runs at Salford Quays' Huron Basin until 10 December.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk