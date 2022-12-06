The Lathums to go back to pubs for album shows
Indie stars The Lathums have said they are "buzzing" to return to their pub gig beginnings for an "eyebrow-raising" new album launch.
The Wigan band will play intimate shows in Glasgow, Middlesbrough, Hull, London and their hometown in February.
The band said like many acts, their first show was in a pub, so it was a chance to relive their formative years.
Their second album, From Nothing to a Little Bit More, will be released on 24 February.
It follows 2021's How Beautiful Life Can Be, which held off competition from fellow UK band Public Service Broadcasting, as well as North American stars Drake, Olivia Rodrigo and Lil Nas X to top the charts.
At the time, the band's frontman Alex Moore said the album was "about seeing the good in things, holding on and coming through difficult times with a smile at the end".
"Today our smiles couldn't be any wider," he said.
The band, who found their name at a hen party in the village of Lathom, near Wigan, have turned fervent fan buzz into mainstream triumph, playing rapidly sold-out shows at venues such as Blackpool Empress Ballroom while also tasting arena success while supporting The Killers and Kasabian.
Announcing the tour on Twitter, the band said they were "buzzing to announce we'll be doing a run of intimate pub shows this coming February".
The tour will be followed by a series of shows at larger venues in March.
