BBC Radio 3 to move programmes to Salford
A host of BBC Radio 3 programmes will move to MediaCityUK at Salford Quays as the broadcaster strengthens its base there.
The move is part of the BBC's Across the UK strategy.
By 2024-25 at least half of the production hours for BBC Radio 3 will be from Salford, it has been announced.
Simon Webb, who was recently announced as the BBC's first Head of Orchestras and Choirs, will be based there from January as part of the move.
In addition, a new incoming controller of Radio 3 and BBC Proms will spend their time between London and Salford.
Current controller of BBC Radio 3, Alan Davy, said: "Strengthening Radio 3's roots in the north of England, with a continued and important presence in London, will ensure the station holds its place at the forefront of leading and developing classical music and culture for the whole of the country."
He said it was the station's hope to "support and develop a wider pool of established and emerging talent" and wanted to "build new partnerships" in the north of the country and the wider classical music industry.
Eight programmes in total will move their output from London to Salford by the autumn of 2024, they are: Music Matters, Jazz Record Requests, Essential Classics, Through the Night and Sunday Breakfast.
The Listening Service and Afternoon Concert - both currently partly based in Salford - will move the entirety of their production to MediaCityUK, whilst Words and Music will increase its Salford output.
Scott Mills' replacements on BBC Radio 1, Dean McCullough and Vicky Hawkesworth, broadcast their weekday afternoon show from the BBC's Salford base as part of the strategy.
