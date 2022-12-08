Tour of Britain 2023 to start in Manchester
- Published
Cycling's Tour of Britain race will start in Manchester next year.
The Grand Depart of the eight-day event, the UK's biggest professional cycle race, will take place in the city centre on Sunday, 3 September, organisers said.
Race director Mick Bennett said Manchester, which hosted the final stage of the race in 2019, was "synonymous with British Cycling".
Manchester City Council's John Hacking said it was an "honour" for the city.
"Manchester is the home of British Cycling and our velodrome is internationally renowned as a gold medal factory," Mr Hacking said.
"Hosting the Grand Depart of the Tour of Britain 2023 is a real honour for us and celebrates Manchester as a premier cycling city."
Manchester is home to the recently refurbished National Cycling Centre, which first opened in 1994.
Great Britain Cycling Team opened a training wind tunnel in the city in October and this year the council also completed work on the £1.55m Wythenshawe Cycle Hub.
Mr Bennett said: "It's great to return to Manchester following the huge successes of the race's last visit there in 2019 and, of course, this year's Tour Series Grand Final in the heart of the city.
"Manchester is both synonymous with British Cycling and the way it is leading the charge towards active transportation so we can't wait to get the 2023 Tour of Britain under way in the city."
The final stage of the 2023 Tour will take place in Wales and details of the full route will be announced in spring.