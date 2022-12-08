Badly Drawn Boy to celebrate 25 years in music with fan-pleasing tour
Singer-songwriter Damon Gough is to celebrate his 25th year as a recording artist with "the tour I'd want to see if I was a long-time fan".
Gough, who is better known as Badly Drawn Boy, released his first single, EP1, in September 1997 and shot to fame three years later when he won the Mercury Music Prize.
He said the tour in 2023 would see him playing "some pretty special venues".
The sets would include favourites, rarities and "deep cuts", he added.
Tour promoters SJM Concerts said the "series of intimate shows" in March and April would take in 11 venues across the UK, including a converted fire station in Sunderland, a former church in Glasgow and an arts centre in Kendal.
He will also play a show at Stoller Hall in his home city of Manchester.
The promoters said it was "hard to predict what he will play from such a beautiful and eclectic discography that over nine albums has earned him the reputation as one of the UK's most treasured songwriters".
"Knowing Damon, he'll mix it up each night - when you've got a repertoire like his, why wouldn't you?," they added.
Gough said he was "very much looking forward to" the tour.
"This coincides with my 25th anniversary as a recording artist so I'll be playing songs from across my career, including favourites and some rarities and deep cuts," he added.
"I'd like to think this is the tour I'd want to see if I was a long-time fan."
