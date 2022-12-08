Royal Oldham Hospital's extension given green light
A hospital will undergo a multimillion-pound extension to tackle "health inequalities" and bed shortages.
Work at Royal Oldham Hospital will start in August after the building of another surgery and new emergency theatre.
Hospital chiefs said it currently has some of the "poorest quality accommodation in Manchester".
The shortage of beds during busy periods has meant patients were regularly being treated in corridors.
The extension will provide new in-patient beds and a crucial care unit.
Members of Oldham's planning committee said the new four-storey development would address "historic under-investment" at the Rochdale Road site.
To make way for the £28m extension, the hospital's Cafe Royal and J-block will be demolished, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Chief officer David Jago said the extension will make a "significant contribution" to improving healthcare service for Oldham, Bury, Rochdale and North Manchester.
Mr Jago told councillors the hospital was running a campaign, asking non-clinical staff to work from home one or use public transport one day a week to reduce parking around the hospital.
The building plans were approved unanimously by councillors.
