Salford: Motorcyclist, 23, fighting for life after crash
A motorcyclist has suffered life-threatening injuries in crash with a car in Salford, police have said.
The 23-year-old man was taken to hospital after the incident on Manchester Road, Walkden at 18:40 BST on Thursday.
The driver of the car stopped at the scene and is helping Greater Manchester Police with their investigation.
Officers closed the road between Holly Avenue and Cawdor Street and the public are being urged to avoid the area.
