Tameside Council: New boss chosen after chief exec quits over tweet
A new chief executive has been appointed at Tameside Council after the previous incumbent resigned following a controversial tweet.
Steven Pleasant MBE stepped down after posting the tweet before the recent local elections from his official work account.
Sandra Stewart has become the permanent chief executive after filling the role on an interim basis.
She pledged to deliver the "very best" for residents.
Mr Pleasant was responding to comments made by a Conservative voter on BBC's Question Time, where a clip from the TV programme showed an audience member who voted for the Tories telling minister Damian Hinds his government was a "disappointment".
Mr Pleasant, who had held the role since 2009, replied: "She was good. Tory voter with compassion and empathy for others. Who knew!"
He later apologised and said the comment was "not considered" and he "should have worded any sentiments very differently".
Ms Stewart has worked at Tameside council since 1994 under the role of borough solicitor and deputy chief executive, before becoming director of governance in 2010 and pension fund director in 2016.
She will serve as the council's electoral registration officer and returning officer, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
She will also continue as director of the Greater Manchester Pension Fund, and will also have responsibility as Tameside's place-based lead for health and care integration.
Council leader Ged Cooney said: "The council is facing an unprecedented financial situation caused by the post-pandemic recovery, the cost of living crisis and the spiralling energy costs which are affecting businesses and residents across the borough, including the council and its staff.
"So I am pleased that we will all be working in partnership with Sandra to get through this as she shares our vision to make a difference for the people of Tameside."
Ms Stewart said: "I am committed to ensuring that what we do every day will make it a better place for everyone to live, learn and work."