Road closures for Manchester's first Christmas parade
Roads are closed and tram timetables have been changed for Manchester's first ever Christmas Parade later.
The route starts at Deansgate at 13:00 GMT and ends in the same spot an hour later, Manchester City Council said.
More than 200 people will join the parade with dancers, stilt walkers, a giant snow globe, and live music.
Temporary road closures start at 10:00 and include Victoria Street, St Mary Gate, Deansgate, St Ann's Street and Cross Street.
Metrolink's Second City Crossing route will be suspended between 12:30 and 14:00.
There will also be no on-street parking from 21:00 on Saturday until 14:00 on Sunday on a number of streets, including Market Street and St Mary Gate, and Deansgate.
Full details, including changes to Metrolink timetables and on-street parking, are on the council's website.
An accessible viewing point is available outside Boots on Cross Street, the council said.
