Steven McMyler: Fifth man jailed for Rolex watch killing
- Published
A fifth person has been jailed after pleading guilty to the manslaughter of a father-of-two who was kicked to death for his £11,000 gold Rolex watch.
CCTV footage captured the attack on Steven McMyler, 34, within the gardens of Wigan Parish Church in August 2021.
Jordan Short, 21, from Liverpool, was jailed for 13-and-a-half years at Manchester Crown Court.
Two men and two teenagers were sentenced last year for manslaughter and conspiracy to rob.
Lewis Peake, 30, Michael Wilson, 20, and two boys aged 14 and 17, deliberately helped or encouraged the attack, a jury found.
On the day of his death Mr McMyler had been in a pub when the gang learned he was wearing the 18-carat Submariner watch.
Peake recruited the four other offenders, including Short, to attack Mr McMyler, Greater Manchester Police said.
CCTV footage showed the five talking before they attacked him, police said.
They then fled the scene, leaving him lying on the ground.
The court heard the defendants were "opportunistic predators" who saw an opportunity to take advantage of Mr McMyler, who was alone and worse for wear for drink as he was kicked in the head.
Det Ch Insp Wes Knights said it was "an utterly heinous, cowardly and shocking attack on an innocent man".
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk