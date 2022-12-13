Bolton PC caught hiding in wardrobe at suspect's address sacked
A PC who was caught hiding in a wardrobe at an address where police found a wanted suspect has been sacked.
PC Elaine Taylor, who was in Greater Manchester Police's (GMP) Bolton division, was discovered as officers searched an address in 2020, along with the wanted person.
GMP said she had had "full knowledge" of the person police were hunting "but chose to acquiesce and ignore".
It said she was found guilty for gross misconduct at a hearing on Monday.
A force representative said Ms Taylor had faced "allegations relating to discreditable conduct and honesty and integrity" over the incident ,which happened on 8 January 2020.
They said she had been dismissed without notice.
Speaking after her dismissal, Det Sgt Tony Dixon said the force "hold all of our police officers and staff to the highest standard, and unfortunately, PC Taylor fell below those standards".
"We remain committed to addressing any misconduct of any kind, at any rank, and will take swift and robust action to ensure we maintain the confidence of the public we serve," he added.