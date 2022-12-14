Concerns over Jodrell Bank council meeting accessibility
- Published
Concerns have been raised over a council holding a meeting at Jodrell Bank Observatory, with worries about inaccessibility for local residents.
Cheshire East Council is holding a full council meeting there later.
But one councillor said although she welcomed the invitation, she had concerns about people being able to attend, especially in the winter.
The council said it was important to meet in an area that has not previously been used for council meetings.
The authority does not have its own council chamber and regularly holds meetings elsewhere.
However, there are no public transport links to the observatory site in Lower Withington.
Rachel Bailey, Conservative councillor for Audlem, said it was a "real privilege" to visit the site.
'Good opportunity'
But she added: "Council meetings are about residents as well and their ability to access meetings if they wish."
Jodrell Bank, which opened in 1957, is known as the birthplace of radio astronomy and was added to the Unesco World Heritage List in 2019.
Ms Bailey said she believed the council should have taken up the site's "kind offer" in summer.
A council spokeswoman said it was a "very good opportunity" to meet at a different location.
"The venue in question is an internationally important, premier scientific facility, which was attracted to the borough with the council's support," she said.
"Meeting at the facility will come at nil-cost to the council, unlike other venues."
The council said members of the public are welcome to attend and the meeting would also be live-streamed.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk