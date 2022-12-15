Stretford and Urmston by-election: Polling stations close
- Published
Polling stations have closed in the Stretford and Urmston by-election, with the result expected to be announced in the early hours of Friday.
Nine candidates are vying to succeed Kate Green, who is replacing Baroness Bev Hughes as Greater Manchester's deputy mayor.
Labour's Ms Green, who was first elected in 2010, said being an MP had been "an enormous privilege".
Earlier this month Labour comfortably held the City of Chester seat.
Stretford and Urmston has traditionally been a safe Labour seat, and few observers expect any other party to come close to taking it in this by-election.
Labour is defending a majority of 16,417 there, having won more than 60% of the vote in the 2019 general election.
The Conservatives and Liberal Democrats secured 28% and 6% of the vote respectively.
Labour's candidate, Andrew Western, has been leader of Trafford Council - which includes the Stretford and Urmston Westminster constituency - since 2018.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk