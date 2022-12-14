Church volunteer killed in Gorton crash showed love to all, family say
- Published
A church volunteer who died in a crash was "a role model" who showed "love to everybody and would drop everything to help you", his family have said.
Postgraduate student Louis Dube, 25, died after the Vauxhall Insignia in which he was a passenger crashed in Gorton, Manchester, on 5 December.
In a statement, Mr Dube's family said he had been "selfless, kind-hearted and a joy to be around".
A 35-year-old man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.
Mr Dube, who had been studying for a master's degree, died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash with a Vauxhall Crossland on Mount Road at about 23:30 GMT.
'Always smiling'
His mother Nompi and brother Emmanuel said he had been "a loving son, brother, nephew, and friend to so many", who had split his time between work, study and the church and was "training for a marathon to help raise funds for the local homeless community".
"There are so many stories that show who Louis was; now as a family we can reflect on these," they said.
"For example, we recall when Louis provided shelter to a family whose house had caught fire.
"Louis' faith was so important to him, and it was emphasised in how he lived his life.
"Louis was selfless, kind-hearted and a joy to be around."
His brother said Louis was "my role model, and nothing was ever too much; he showed love to everybody and would drop everything to help you".
His mother said he had been "not only my son, but he was also my best friend".
"I remember Louis always smiling and I am so proud of him," she added.
"Christmas without Louis will be immensely difficult not only for the family, but for everybody that knew him."
