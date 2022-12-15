M6 Thelwall crash: Man admits causing death by dangerous driving
- Published
A man has pleaded guilty to causing another man's death in a three-car motorway crash by dangerous driving.
Christopher Smith, 41, of St Helens, was killed on the M6 between junction 20 Lymm and junction 21 Thelwall in Cheshire on 15 November.
A Peugeot 107, which Mr Smith was driving, a Peugeot 307 and a VW Scirocco crashed.
John Yates, 28, of no fixed address, was remanded in custody for sentencing on 20 January at Chester Crown Court.
He also admitted failing to provide a specimen.
Paying tribute to Mr Smith his family described him as a "loving son, brother and uncle" adding he was "devoted" to his partner Mandy and was "extremely excited about the prospect of becoming a father".
They said he would always be remembered for his "great sense of humour" and had donated his organs after his death "so that others can live on".
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk