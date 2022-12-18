Stockport armed robbery: Stamps and cash taken from post office
Post office staff were threatened with what looked like a gun by thieves who stole cash and stamps, police said.
No-one was injured in the robbery at a Post Office in Finney Lane, Stockport, at about 13:00 GMT on Saturday.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said an offender "pointed what is thought to be a firearm at staff" before stealing a significant amount of cash and stamps.
No arrests have been made and the force is seeking two men dressed in high-vis orange short-sleeve jackets.
Det Sgt Stephen Hartley said the two members of staff on duty were "shaken up by the ordeal" and appealed for CCTV and dashcam footage.
