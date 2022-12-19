Manchester Airport apologises for baggage hall delays
- Published
An airport has apologised after passengers were left waiting hours for luggage in the baggage hall.
Manchester airport said there were "unacceptable levels of service" during "the busiest weekend of the Christmas travel period".
A statement blamed "significant staffing challenges" faced by the handling company, Swissport.
One passenger claimed he waited seven hours for his bags, another said it was a "shambles".
Lisa Tideswell tweeted: "Even before Covid it was the worst airport I've even been through for claiming luggage. Now it just seems to get worse and worse each year."
Swissport has been contacted for comment.
The airport has recruited hundreds of additional staff after long queues, delays and cancelled flights this year.
Managing director Chris Woodroofe has insisted the airport is "now a very different experience" than earlier in the year.
Passengers had branded the airport a "complete nightmare" after weeks of chaos. with passengers missing flights because of long queues at security.
Manchester Airport had previously blamed staff shortages and a post-pandemic spike in demand.
The problems first came to light in mid-March when passengers were left waiting for hours, with some forced to queue outside in the car park.