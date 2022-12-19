NHS call handler defends joining strike action
An NHS call handler has told how she does not want to strike but "enough is enough" in ambulance workers' fight for more pay.
About 10,000 staff in England and Wales are set to walk out on Wednesday and on 28 December.
Sharron-Lee Honey, of Golborne in Wigan, Greater Manchester, said: "I don't want to strike I want to do the job I love.
"But we have to as people can't survive".
The action is being by taken by paramedics, control room staff and support workers who are members of the three main ambulance unions - Unison, GMB and Unite.
It will affect non-life threatening calls, meaning those who suffer trips, falls or other injuries may not receive treatment.
Ms Honey said some of her colleagues are struggling so much financially that there is a box for food donations.
The 47-year-old Unison member said: "I have a colleague who does not know how she will pay her gas bill next month and she works full time.
"I will have to work overtime just to make ends meet."
She said it was a high pressure and stressful job.
"We worked all through Covid, and worked above and beyond, and there has been no let up at all.
"We just want fair pay for the job that we do day in, day out, helping the people of this country."
She urged the government to "come to the table" and agree a deal.
The Department of Health and Social Care said most ambulance staff have received a rise of at least 4%.
A spokesman said: "We know these are challenging times for everyone and we have given a fair pay settlement that strikes a careful balance between recognising the vital importance of public sector workers whilst minimising inflationary pressures and managing the country's debt."
North West Ambulance Service is asking the public to call 999 only in life-threatening situations.