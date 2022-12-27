Cheshire dominoes team fight for future of the game
A dominoes team is fighting for the survival of one of the last remaining leagues in their area.
The number of competitors in the longstanding Mobberley Domino League has almost halved in recent years.
The Wilmslow-based Horse and Jockey team are hoping the league will continue as it has helped older members find friends and community.
Pub closures and changing social habits are believed to have contributed to the decline of the traditional pub game.
Despite winning the league last year, the Horse and Jockey's team captain Keith Booth said that playing dominoes is "not just about winning, you make friends".
With the average age of the Horse and Jockey team being almost 70, their weekly meet-ups provide an opportunity for company and social interaction.
League secretary Rob Bisset said: "If I hadn't been playing dominoes, I'd be sitting at home watching awful television.
"You have great craic and they don't let you get big headed."
Such are the concerns, there are now fears for the very future of the game itself.
Horse and Jockey landlord Paul Johnson believes dominoes will "die with this generation".
Mr Bisset added: "Our youngest player is around 35, but generally youngsters aren't that interested. Maybe they see old folk and don't want to get involved."
He said he does not think domino leagues will continue in the long term because there are "fewer and fewer people playing" as pubs are "not the social centres they were".
Still hope
However, there is still hope for the survival of the once popular game amongst Mobberley league members.
Keith Booth said: "We've got to try and keep it going. We keep asking when we visit other pubs and clubs to try and get more teams."
And as the cost of living crisis continues to affect the hospitality sector, the presence of traditional games like dominoes and darts can bring added business to pubs.
Mr Johnson said: "During league time a dozen new people walk through the door and they get to see your pub."