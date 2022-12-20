Wigan Pier redevelopment to start early in 2023
The redevelopment of Wigan Pier will start in early 2023 - more than three years after plans were first announced.
The final section of the former Wigan Pier Nightclub, popular during the 1990s house and rave scene, was demolished in 2014.
Plans for the site will see it turned into a wedding venue, gin distillery, microbrewery and food hall.
The pier was originally a loading jetty where wagons piled coal on to barges bound for the Leeds-Liverpool Canal.
The multi-million pound rejuvenation project was delayed by the Covid pandemic as well as rising costs, said Step Places.
But now a legal agreement between the developer and Wigan Council is almost at completion, which means they hope to start work in February, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Wigan Pier, immortalised in George Orwell's book The Road to Wigan Pier, will become a "a multi-event space".
The ground floor will consist of a delicatessen and a large taproom style pub.
There will also be two floors of flexible space "which will be suitable for weddings, conferences and cultural events".
The final stage would see the completion of Pier 4, which will be used for pop-up events.
David Jenkins, managing director of The Old Courts, which will be the main operator, said: "We can't wait for these iconic beautiful buildings to be a vibrant, cultural destination. It's really coming together now."
Aidan Thatcher, Wigan Council's director for growth and economy, said: "The Pier is an important and iconic part of our local heritage, synonymous with our borough and renowned far and wide and we're really looking forward to its next chapter."