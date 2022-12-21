Kitten rescued from Rochdale bin a Christmas miracle, RSPCA says
- Published
A kitten which went "from being left in a bin to being loved by so many people" is proof that Christmas wishes "really can come true", a charity has said.
The misfortunate moggy was found tied inside two bags in freezing conditions by a refuse worker and taken to the RSPCA Rochdale Animal Centre on Sunday.
The charity said a subsequent donations appeal to help with the cat's care saw it receive food, blankets and toys.
The kitten, which was named Albert, was a "little Christmas miracle", it said.
In a Facebook post, the charity said the "kind refuse worker" had arrived at the centre "holding young Albert" and looking for help.
"Albert was found in freezing temperatures dumped inside a wheelie bin," a representative said.
"Not only this, but he was tied within two plastic bin bags and so had no room to either move or breathe properly."
They said the "kind gentleman in question... had heard Albert crying from within the bin" and had rushed to "locate him, get him out of the bags he was tied within and bring him to us as soon as possible".
They added that it had definitely been Albert's "lucky day".
After the kitten was made comfortable, the centre put out a request for people to donate items to help with Albert's care.
The representative said the centre had been inundated with donations and staff had been "completely in awe" that there were "so many lovely people" who were willing to help, adding: "We couldn't be more thankful."
They said Albert was now doing well and had been playing and "eating all the food he can get his little paws on".
"This little guy has gone from being left in a bin yesterday to being loved by so many people across Rochdale and beyond," they said.
"If Albert isn't proof that Christmas wishes really can come true…then we don't know what is."
They added that the numerous donations would be shared amongst the other animals the centre currently cares for too.
"To every one of those people who have taken the time to help us, there are lots of animals who will all go to sleep with a full tummy on Christmas Eve and wake up to a whole host of new toys to play with on Christmas Day and that's all thanks to you," they said.
"You are all amazing and we appreciate your support more than words can say."
