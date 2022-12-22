Transpennine Express: Rail operator should be on probation, mayor says
A beleaguered rail operator should be stripped of its franchise if services do not improve, a mayor has said.
TransPennine Express (TPE), which has been criticised for poor service in recent months, axed about 80 services earlier due to an IT issue, which also caused cancellations on Wednesday.
The operator was one of three to introduce a new timetable recently, which was aimed at solving issues.
Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham said the problems were not acceptable.
Passengers across the north of England and Scotland have faced reduced timetables, crowded services, industrial action, last-minute cancellations and delays in recent months.
TPE said the latest disruption was caused by a "software issue, rather than a staffing problem", which had affected rostering and could cause further disruption over the coming days.
'Unprecedented pressure'
Mr Burnham told BBC North West Tonight the government should "step in" and put TPE "on immediate probation", as it had done with Avanti West Coast.
That operator has been given until 1 April to improve its performance following a summer of problems.
The Labour mayor added that if TPE's services were not "better by the early part of January, they should be out".
A representative for TPE said prior to December 2021, the operator "posted its best ever performance results and was subsequently recognised as Train Operator of the Year at the Rail Business Awards".
"Since then, prolonged disruption affecting our services has been caused by a range of issues, including high levels of crew sickness, a persisting training backlog as a direct result of Covid, and infrastructure issues outside of TPE's control," they said.
They said those issues had put "unprecedented pressure" on its ability to effectively operate its services.
Apologising for the "ongoing issues, they added that TPE's customers "want, and deserve, reliable and punctual train services", and the operator was working "flat out" to deliver higher levels of service.
The Department for Transport said the level of disruption on the rail network was "well above what should be expected and passengers, particularly in the North, have suffered for too long".
A representative said the transport secretary had agreed a "four-pronged approach" to improve rail services in the region after a meeting with northern mayors and the government would "continue to monitor service levels closely and pressure operators to deliver improvements".
