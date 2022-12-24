Uber Eats takeaway rider caught cycling on motorway

Person walking with bike at side of the M602GMP
Police tweeted an image of a man walking with his bicycle at the side of the M602

An Uber Eats delivery rider has been caught cycling on a motorway.

Police said the cyclist was seen on the M602 in Salford and was "safely removed" by patrol officers.

Greater Manchester Police tweeted an image of the man walking with their bicycle at the side of the road.

A spokesman for Uber Eats said the safety of its couriers and the general public was a priority for the company and they are expected to follow appropriate highways laws.

It is illegal for cyclists and pedestrians to use the motorway and the rider was issued with a penalty notice.

Uber Eats said: "The safety of our customers, couriers and the general public is a top priority for Uber Eats.

"We expect couriers to adhere to all applicable laws and regulations, including the Highway Code and we have measures in place to help ensure couriers use appropriate vehicles."

