Salford tower block fire: Residents evacuated from flats
- Published
People living in a block of flats in Salford have been evacuated after a fire broke out on the 10th floor.
Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said the blaze broke out in Mulberry Court near Salford Precinct at 08:00 GMT.
Six fire engines, ambulances and police were sent to the flats in Mulberry Road as residents were all led to safety.
There were no reports of any injuries after the fire was brought under control.
GMFRS said residents will be allowed back home after each floor is assessed.
