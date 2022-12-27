Murder inquiry launched after man with suspected stab wound dies near park
A murder inquiry has been launched after a man found with a suspected stab wound died near a park in Salford.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said he was found just after midnight near Clarendon Park after officers were called by an ambulance crew.
GMP said he was assaulted and found with "serious injuries that appear to be consistent with a stab wound".
No arrests have been made but police have increased patrols in the area.
Det Supt Natalie Dalby said: "We will continue to investigate what we believe to be an isolated incident, with no wider risk to the public."
