Lancashire properties searched over Wigan acid murder
- Published
About 25 properties have been searched by police investigating the death of a man who was shot and then doused in acid and alkali.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said Liam Smith was found on Kilburn Drive in Shevington, Wigan, on 24 November.
The 38-year-old's remains were found on rough ground between houses which leads to a dirt track and open fields.
The force said it had worked with Lancashire Police during a "day of action" around the case.
A force representative said no arrests were made during the searches.
They said Mr Smith's body was found by officers at about 19:00 GMT and it was "initially determined he had been subject to a fatal gunshot wound and an acid attack" and had been "left on Kilburn Drive" by those responsible.
They added that the two forces had worked together to search about 25 properties in Lancashire "that investigators believe could provide positive leads in the murder investigation".
'Sickening display of violence'
Appealing for information, Det Insp Lee Shaw urged anyone with footage from the Kilburn Drive or the Shevington area of Wigan between the evening of 27 November and the early hours of 28 November to come forward.
"No matter how big or small you think your information is, this could benefit this investigation massively, so do not stay silent," he said.
"Let's work together to achieve justice for Liam and his family."
Mr Smith was described by his family as the "most devoted dad" and "the life and soul of the party".
Mr Shaw said his murder was "a sickening display of violence which will not be tolerated in Greater Manchester".
"We will continue our investigation at full throttle, pushing forward to find [those] responsible and bring them to justice," he said.
"We sincerely hope that the searches we have carried out can provide us further information and provide us with positive lines of enquiry which we can pursue."