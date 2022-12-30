Man stabbed near Salford park was devoted dad, family says
- Published
A man who was found fatally stabbed near a park was a "much-loved" and "devoted" dad, his family have said.
Tyron Riley, 31, was discovered near Clarendon Park in Salford just after midnight on 27 December and was pronounced dead at the scene, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
A murder inquiry has been launched but no arrests have been made.
Mr Riley's mother Nicola said he was a "super-talented builder" who had a "huge cheeky smile".
The family tribute said: "Tyron, known as Taz was a very much-loved son, dad, grandson and brother, our hearts are in a million pieces.
"You were a devoted dad, super talented builder and could turn your hand to anything."
'Aching heart'
It added: "You loved nothing more than sending us a million and one photos of the job from start to finish and always said 'I'm ace me aren't a'.
"We were always so proud."
His family said they would "remember the good times", his "huge cheeky smile and great sense of humour".
His mother added: "Taz I'm so sorry this has happened to you, my heart is aching so much, you will be missed deeply."
Det Ch Insp David Moores said: "We are continuing to appeal for information to bring Tyron's family the justice they yearn."
He added that detectives were "working around the clock" conducting inquiries to "piece together a full picture of the events leading up to Tyron's death".
