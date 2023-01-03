Cost-of-living crisis threatens community sports club as bills continue to soar
A sports club that has become the "beating heart of a community" says it faces an uncertain future as the cost-of-living crisis continues to bite.
Abraham Moss Warriors has hosted sport and activities for families in north Manchester since its formation in 2000.
The club said its bills had risen by 20% during the last year, at the same time that grant funding had dried up.
Founder June Kelly warned that if costs continued to rise the venue would "probably have to shut".
The club supports hundreds of families in Cheetham and Crumpsall, areas in which crime and deprivation levels are well above the national average.
Sumiya Patel, who has two children at the club, said: "The area has a history of violence and drug dealing.
"This academy is helping my kids build their future in our community, instead of spoiling their future and getting into bad habits.
"Because of this club I find my kids are in good and safe hands and enjoying every moment of it."
Ms Kelly said: "We've basically become a hub of the community so whatever the community asks for and needs we're kind of it.
"But this time next year, if the cost of living continues to go up, I don't think we'll still be here. I think we'll probably have to shut."
Ms Kelly explained that the last of the club's grant funding had finished 18 months ago.
She added: "Everything is going up, but we understand our parents can't afford to pay.
"We were working out the other day we lose £98 for every two-hour session that we do."
Several new applications for funding are in the pipeline, but there is no guarantee they will be successful.
The club explained that they have already had to make some tough choices.
Last winter about 450 youngsters came to the club several times a week.
Now that number has been cut by more than 200.
Once daily football training sessions are now only weekly, while fuel prices mean running a team mini-bus has simply become too expensive.
"I'm really worried," Ms Kelly said.
"We've given our heart and soul into making this club. It's upsetting to think that we've come so far but it's just becoming more and more difficult to sustain the club."
Abraham Moss Warriors is just one example of what is happening across the country.
Sported, a network of nearly 3,000 community sports groups, estimates that tens of thousands of young people in the UK will miss out on sport and physical activity as a result of the cost-of-living crisis, even when those activities are free.
