Billy Moore was gentle giant, say family
The family of a man who died after being found injured said he was a "gentle giant with a kind soul".
Billy Moore died following an incident at an address in Yardley Avenue in Bewsey and Whitecross, Warrington, Cheshire, on 22 December.
James Ireland, 41 of Lodge Lane, Bewsey and Whitecross, has been charged with his murder.
Mr Moore's family said they were "devastated" at the 31-year-old's sudden death.
"Billy was a loving son, brother and friend," they said.
"All who knew him would say that he was a gentle giant with a kind soul."
"Losing a loved one at any time is difficult but so suddenly and during Christmas has been unbearable," they added.
"Billy, we will love you until the next life."
A 44-year-old woman who was held on suspicion of murder has since been released without charge.