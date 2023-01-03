Bury money laundering: Three arrested and £15k seized
Three men have been arrested and £15,000 in cash seized in raids during a crackdown on money laundering by gangs.
Designer clothes, goods and watches were also recovered when Greater Manchester Police executed warrants of two vehicles and five properties in Radcliffe and Bury.
The trio, aged between 18 and 43, were detained on suspicion of money laundering and drug offences.
They remain in custody for questioning.
Det Insp James Coles said Operation Falcon was focused on cash-based money laundering which costs the UK economy billions of pounds.
"This illicit cash often serves as the motivator for organised crime and we will do everything in our power to strip criminals of their finances and reinvest it back into communities across Manchester," he said.