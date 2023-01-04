Police hunting serial Stockport Christmas parcel thief
A man is being hunted by police after more than 30 parcels were stolen in the run up to Christmas.
The parcels were taken from three addresses and a mail room in an apartment block in Stockport, Greater Manchester, on 19 and 20 December.
Police said the suspect gained access to the block in St Lesmo Road by impersonating a homeowner and even signed for deliveries.
He is described as about 5ft 6in and was wearing a scarf over his mouth.
He was also wearing a black cap and black bubble coat.
Anyone with information has been urged to contact Greater Manchester Police.
