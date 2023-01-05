Trafford Council: New MP's replacement as leader confirmed
Tom Ross is the official new leader of Trafford Council after he was voted in by fellow councillors.
The Labour member replaces Andrew Western, who was elected as the Stretford and Urmston MP in a by-election last month.
Mr Western, who had led the council since 2018, said his successor would be an "outstanding" leader.
Mr Ross said it was "the privilege of a lifetime" to lead the authority and he was "really excited" about the role.
The 41-year-old had been executive member for finance and governance since 2019 and was mayor of Trafford in 2018 and 2019.
Mr Western was elected MP after securing 70% of the vote in December's by-election.
It followed Kate Green's resignation after she was nominated deputy mayor of Greater Manchester.
