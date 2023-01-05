Ukrainian friends who fled war achieve candle-making dream in Didsbury
- Published
Two Ukrainian friends whose plans to start a candle-making business were halted by the Russian invasion have finally achieved their dream, thanks to the support of their UK host family.
Anna Shturmak and Nastya Berest moved to Kyiv in January 2022 to open a shop, but had to leave when the war began.
The pair now live with a host family in Didsbury, Manchester, who have helped them set up their business.
They said they were "shocked" but happy to receive so much local support.
Ms Shturmak, 28, said they were "so excited" when they got the chance to start the business.
"I remember when we had the first order," she said.
"We celebrated with our host family in the living room, drinking a little bit of champagne."
The pair, who had moved from Dnipro to Kyiv before having to flee, handmake the candles, with some of them taking several hours to complete, and have sold more than 100 since they started trading at the end of 2022.
Ms Berest, 25, said they could not have done it without the support of the Neidhardt family, who they came to live with after fleeing Ukraine.
She said their support had been "amazing" and added that they were "amazing people".
Ms Shturmak said when they first arrived, "we were confused about what we can say, how we can say it, but now we are like one family".
"We are relaxed with this family, we spend a lot of time together," she said.
"Our own family are thankful for them."
Liz Neidhardt, who set up a workshop so that the women could work from home, said they "work into the night" and have "just been in the attic constantly... making candles [and] doing spreadsheets".
"It's given them something really positive to focus on," she said.
She said what the pair had done by setting up a business despite being displaced was "phenomenal".
"They had never heard a Northern accent, so any English that they did know before they came here, they had to relearn the Manc and the Scouse accent," she said.
"To learn a new language, be in a new country, be away from your family, start a business... it's phenomenal what they've done really."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk