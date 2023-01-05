Boy, 14, missing after school trip to Manchester museum
- Published
A teenage boy has gone missing while on a school trip to a city centre museum.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said it was "becoming increasingly concerned" about 14-year-old Samuel, who disappeared from the People's History Museum in Manchester earlier.
The teenager was described as being about 5ft 7in (1.7m) with short brown hair.
GMP said he was last seen on Gartside Street at 11:00 GMT and urged anyone who had seen him to get in touch.
