Wythenshawe fly-tipper hit with fine for dumping waste on farm
- Published
A man who brazenly dumped huge heaps of waste in a farmer's field has been fined and ordered to pay thousands in compensation.
Craig McCullough advertised himself on social media as a legitimate waste collecting firm.
But after picking up rubbish from Macclesfield on 16 May last year he dumped it in a field in Ashley.
The 34-year-old of Wythenshawe, Manchester, was fined £576 and ordered to pay £4,520 in compensation.
McCullough admitted to criminal damage, dumping waste without a permit and being the unregistered carrier of controlled waste in the course of business for profit.
Magistrates in Crewe heard he was captured on CCTV smashing through the gate to the farmer's field in his van.
He managed to evade police but was caught by border force officers as he attempted to board a plane, the 30 December court hearing was told.
PC Jim Clark, of Cheshire Police, said: "I hope this goes to show that we do take rural crime seriously and that this sends a message to fly-tippers that this is not a crime you can get away with.
"Anyone who is looking to get rid of waste should always be wary and make sure the person offering to take your waste has the relevant licence.
"Otherwise the trail could come back to you, and you could end up being held responsible and face a fine."