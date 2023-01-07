CCTV released in search for missing couple and baby after M61 breakdown
- Published
Police searching for a missing couple and their newborn baby have released a CCTV image believed to be of the mother amid fears for their safety.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has appealed for Constance Marten to make contact and seek medical assistance.
Ms Marten, Mark Gordon and their child have been missing since their vehicle broke down near junction 4 of the M61, near Bolton, on Thursday.
The image is thought to show the new mother outside Harwich Port in Essex.
After breaking down, GMP said the family left the vehicle safely and walked towards Anchor Lane bridge which links the Highfield and Little Hulton areas.
GMP believes the new image shows Ms Marten, wrapped in a large red scarf, outside Harwich Port at 09:00 GMT, more than 250 miles (400km) away.
"Our concern is make sure that Constance, Mark and baby are safe and well," the force said.
It said evidence suggests Ms Marten had "very recently given birth and neither her or the baby have been assessed by medical professionals".
GMP said Ms Marten and Mr Gordon were both originally from London.
Mr Gordon was described as wearing dark clothing while Ms Marten was wearing a burgundy coat. The baby was swaddled.
Ch Supt Michaela Kerr previously said: "As a mum, I would like to make a direct appeal to Constance.
"Constance, I know this is an exceptionally hard time for you and you are likely feeling scared, but I promise that our number one priority is the same as yours - to keep your beautiful newborn safe.
"As you know, it's really important that both you and your baby are assessed by medical professionals as soon as possible, so please make contact with emergency services or make your way to your nearest hospital, wherever that may be."
She also appealed to members of the public with any information about the family's whereabouts to "please do nothing more than contact emergency services".
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk