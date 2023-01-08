Arrest after three men left with serious injuries in Bolton stabbings
A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after three people were seriously injured in a knife attack.
Three men sustained injuries to the stomach in the stabbing which happened in Cramond Walk, Bolton, at about 04:00 GMT on Saturday.
Greater Manchester Police said "two of the victims had life threatening injuries and one life changing".
The men remain in hospital in a serious condition.
Police have appealed for information.
