Missing couple and baby seen in Colchester, say police
- Published
A couple and their newborn baby who went missing three days ago were last seen after travelling inland from a port, police have said.
Constance Marten and Mark Gordon left their vehicle when it broke down on the M61, near Bolton, on Thursday.
A CCTV image thought to be of Ms Marten near Harwich Port in Essex, more than 250 miles (400km) away, was released on Saturday.
The couple were seen later that day in Colchester, about 20 miles (35km) away.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the most recent report of a sighting came shortly after 10:00 GMT on Saturday.
A force spokesperson said "officers are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of the newborn baby which is everyone's priority".
They added: "Evidence suggests that Constance has very recently given birth and neither her nor the baby have been assessed by medical professionals."
The force appealed for the new mother "to reach out to ensure they are safe and well".
After breaking down close to junction four of the M61, the family walked towards Anchor Lane bridge which links the Highfield and Little Hulton areas, GMP said.
Mr Gordon was described as wearing dark clothing while Ms Marten was wearing a burgundy coat. The baby was swaddled.
The CCTV still released on Saturday appeared to show Ms Marten wrapped in a large red shawl.
Ms Marten and Mr Gordon are both originally from London.
