Hundreds bid to save Manchester's Taylor Swift cardboard cut-out
Hundreds of people have rallied to save a cardboard cut-out of Taylor Swift that has become a landmark for tram users in Manchester.
The life-size figure of the US pop star has looked out from an apartment window close to Cornbrook Metrolink stop near the city centre for years.
But its future was thrown into doubt after owner Red Redmond announced they were moving.
Fans expressed sorrow at the news - but Red has now offered a glimmer of hope.
The 32-year-old comedian, who is moving to Sheffield in March, said they were now confident any new occupant would agree to keep the quirky feature.
And they said hundreds of people had been in touch offering to do precisely that.
He told the BBC: "We have had hundreds of private messages and we are confident we can find a tenant who will keep Taylor exactly where she is."
The cut-out, which has become known as Tram Taylor, has been looking out across the tracks since 2017, when Red brought it home from The Leadmill, a much-loved Sheffield venue where they work.
