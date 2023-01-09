Bolton stabbing: Man, 21, charged after three men seriously hurt
A man has been charged with assault after three men were seriously hurt in a stabbing.
They were all stabbed in the stomach in the attack on Cramond Walk in Bolton at about 04:00 GMT on Saturday.
Two of the victims have life-threatening injuries and the other man has suffered life-changing wounds, Greater Manchester Police said.
A 21-year-old from Greater Manchester has been charged with three counts of section 18 assault.
He was also charged with possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court later.
