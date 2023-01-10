Evri Stockport raid: Seven held after hundreds of parcels stolen
Seven people have been arrested after hundreds of parcels were stolen from a courier company's warehouse.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said several hundred parcels were seized in the raid on Evri's Lingard Lane site in Brinnington, Stockport, on Friday.
They were taken away in transportation cages and a pallet that were "wheeled through Brinnington", GMP said.
The seven arrested, aged between 18 and 55 , were held on suspicion of burglary and handling stolen goods.
GMP said the parcels were moved from the warehouse on foot between 20:00 GMT and just after 21:00 GMT after the earlier break-in.
Officers have appealed for information from passing drivers as well as CCTV and dashcam footage.
An estimated £20,000 worth of parcels have already been recovered and will be sent back to Evri.
A GMP spokesperson added: "If you were expecting a parcel which has not been delivered, please contact the courier service directly about this."
