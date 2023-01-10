Greater Manchester flooding: Pair rescued from car in Heaton Chapel
- Published
A man and a woman have been rescued from a car after it became trapped in floodwater, a fire service has said.
Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters spent 20 minutes helping the pair escape the water on Crossley Road in Heaton Chapel, Stockport, at about 10:00 GMT.
Flooding has also been reported at junction 18 on the M60 in Bury.
The Met Office has warned of heavy rain across Greater Manchester and much of north-west England until 20:00.
Floodwater has also blocked two lanes on Trinity Way heading east from the A6 Chapel Street to the A56 Great Ducie Street in Manchester.
