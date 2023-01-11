Plans to turn historic Cheshire mill into flats step closer
Plans to turn an historic Grade-II listed mill in Cheshire into apartments has been recommended for approval.
Cheshire East Council planners said converting Albion Mill in Macclesfield into 30 apartments would "secure the long term future" of the building.
The former silk mill on London Road, built in 1843, has been vacant for 18 years and is currently derelict.
A report said the development had the "substantial benefit of bringing the listed landmark building into use".
The proposal to convert the mill into 30 two-bedroom flats would also provide 33 parking spaces, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
In 2004 planning permission was granted for 16 three-bedroom flats but work stopped in 2009 because the scheme proved unviable.
"The substantial benefit of bringing the listed landmark building into use, after such considerable amount of time, thereby helping to sustain its future, outweighs, on balance, any harm that would be caused by the lack of developer contribution and limited parking provision," the report said.
The report added the change of use would preserve the building's "character" and would "not detract from the setting of the mill".
Macclesfield Civic Society welcomed the latest proposal as a "viable and sustainable use for this prominent building".
However Labour councillor Laura Jeuda objected to the scheme which does not include any affordable housing or contribution towards green space funding because of viability issues. She said the development should provide 10 affordable homes.
Cheshire East's planning officer recommended the application be approved, subject to conditions and a financial contribution towards local education facilities.
The report will go before the northern planning committee at Macclesfield Town Hall on 18 January.
An application for listed building consent for the conversion of the former mill has also been recommended for approval.
