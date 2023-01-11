A57 Link Roads Mottram Bypass: Charity seeks judicial review
Environmental campaigners are seeking a judicial review of proposals designed to ease road congestion between Manchester and Sheffield.
Plans for the A57 Link Roads Mottram Bypass scheme were boosted in November when Transport Minister Huw Merriman granted a development consent order.
But countryside charity the CPRE said there was no evidence building a new road "moves away a traffic problem".
The Department for Transport (Dft) said it was unable to comment at this time.
Work on the bypass was due to begin this spring but the CPRE has now challenged the government's decision.
Chief executive Tomo Thompson said the charity wanted to protect the countryside in the Peak District and South Yorkshire.
"We have legal advice to support our opinion that [the minister] failed to give due consideration and due diligence to two aspects of the findings which led to his decision to grant approval," he said.
"We believe he has failed in his statutory duty to consider the environmental impact of the new roads, including the impact of the thousands of tonnes of carbon that this scheme would emit."
He said Mr Merriman had failed to properly consider reasonable alternatives to the new road.
Mr Thompson told BBC Radio Sheffield that there was no evidence that building a new road "moves away a traffic problem".
The DfT said it was unable to comment due to ongoing legal proceedings.
The BBC has also approached National Highways for a comment.
