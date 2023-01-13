Boy, 17, sworn in as Greater Manchester Police officer by mistake
A teenage boy was mistakenly sworn in as a police officer in an administration blunder.
The 17-year-old was taken on by Greater Manchester Police after attending a training course in March last year.
Guidance states that 17-year-olds can apply to the force's apprenticeship scheme, but they must have reached 18 before their first day of training.
Upon discovering the error, the boy had his warrant card removed until after his 18th birthday.
Police bosses apologised to him and he was reinstated as an officer five weeks after the mistake.
Head of recruitment Colin Ramwell said the boy had not been placed on public duty and had "never been putting anyone at risk, including themselves".
"We implemented the necessary safeguarding once we realised the administrative error, including appointing a legal guardian for a de-brief," he said.
"They very proudly got re-attested five weeks later and received their warrant card back."
He added: "At no time was the officer, or members of the public, at risk and our responses ensured that they were safeguarded.
"This was a simple, human, administrative error, which we apologised to the officer for at the time, as well as their family."
Mr Ramwell said the student officer had "excelled" in training and he was "a great success story of our apprenticeship scheme".
