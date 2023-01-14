Aldi car park stabbing: Man charged with attempted murder
A man has been charged after a stabbing in a supermarket car park in Salford.
A 62-year-old man was attacked outside Aldi in Heywood Way at about 16:25 GMT on Tuesday, Greater Manchester Police said.
He was taken to hospital where he received treatment for serious injuries.
A 20-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder and is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
Three other people who were arrested have been conditionally bailed pending further enquiries.
