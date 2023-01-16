Pet dogs set to be allowed on Metrolink permanently
- Published
Pet dogs will be allowed on board trams in Greater Manchester permanently following a three-month pilot.
Plans to allow pooches on board the region's Metrolink have been endorsed by councillors after the trial received "very positive" feedback.
The move is set to be rubber-stamped by the Greater Manchester Combined Authority at the end of the month.
However, Danny Vaughan, head of Metrolink, has agreed to consider introducing time constraints for dogs.
It comes after some councillors raised concerns over the plans, with one calling for the rules to be tightened.
"When I've been on trams in rush hour, they are heaving - and it's not fair to the dogs really because they get stressed and they panic a bit," Doreen Dickinson said.
"I can see an accident waiting to happen at rush hour."
The Tameside councillor also asked who would enforce any rules which would require owners to clear up any dog mess and questioned whether there would be much space left for passengers if bikes were also allowed on trams in the future.
She added: "I'm not saying let's not have dogs on trams, I just think we need to tighten the rules."
'Simple rules'
New rules state that "busy services must be avoided" and dog owners must follow rules on safety and cleanliness, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Mr Vaughan said enforcing strict rules would be "virtually impossible" because there are too few staff to do it and he wanted to keep the rules simple.
"I'm sure there will be complaints, I'm sure there will be incidents in the future, but we just need to keep on top of it," Mr Vaughan said.
The Metrolink boss said Transport for Greater Manchester was in the process of reviewing its policy to allow bicycles on trams after the region's mayor Andy Burnham committed to a trial of bikes on trams in 2021.
Currently only folding bikes are allowed on a tram if fully folded and covered. No other types of bike are allowed.