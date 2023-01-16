Oldham trio who imported cannabis from the USA jailed
Three men who imported cannabis by posting packages to their own homes from the USA have been jailed.
Jason Warren, of Oldham, masterminded the scam by arranging for packages to be sent to his address and others.
The 35-year-old was jailed for six years at Manchester's Minshull Street Crown Court.
His accomplices Corey Atkinson, 27, of Wrexham, and Andrew Dicken, 41, of Trafford, were jailed for 27 and 21 months respectively.
All three admitted a range of drugs offences.
The drugs were intercepted by Border Force officials between 15 June 2021 to 6 November 2021 at Heathrow Airport and the International Logistics Centre in Langley, police said.
On 24 November 2021 officers raided Warren's property and arrested him.
During the search a gun was found in his bed and a plastic bag in the freezer was found containing amphetamine, along with drugs paraphernalia.
The analysis of Warren's mobile phone identified others involved.
Corey Atkinson was serving a prison sentence in HMP Forest Bank when he was found to be communicating with Warren via a mobile phone.
Atkinson directed Warren to collect the boxes from the others and take them to Andrew Dicken who would hand over money to Warren, police said.
Det Con Michelle Lomax said: "This should send a message to individuals who attempt to import illegal drugs into the country that packages, no matter how concealed you think they may be, can be checked and intercepted at the border."
- Jason Warren, 35, was sentenced to six years for conspiracy to import cannabis, conspiracy to acquire criminal property, possession with intent to supply Class B drugs and possession of a prohibited weapon
- Corey Atkinson, 27, was sentenced to 27 months for conspiracy to import cannabis, conspiracy to acquire criminal property, possession with intent to supply Class B drugs
- Andrew Dicken, 41, of Trafford was sentenced to 21 months for the same charges as Atkinson
